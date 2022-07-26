Feb. 13, 1939 - July 23, 2022

EUREKA — Jack D. Carr, 83, of Eureka, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Washington Senior Living in Washington.

He was born February 13, 1939, in Peoria to Earl and Dolly Aldridge Carr. He married Peggy Schumm on April 19, 1959, in Secor. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Earl (Gayle) Carr, Rita Clark; two grandsons: Dan Clark, Aaron Clark; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, David. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Wayne.

Jack was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He worked as a restaurant equipment salesman for many years. He enjoyed collecting and working on most any type of machinery. In his early years, he farmed near Secor. Jack never knew a stranger and was always ready with a story or joke.

He was a lifetime member of the Deer Creek American Legion. He was also a member of the Mohammed Temple Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria.

Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deer Creek Legion or Washington Senior Living.

Jack's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.