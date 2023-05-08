March 25, 1943 - May 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jack Christopher Eisele was born March 25, 1943 in Dayton, OH to John Alvin Clair Eisele and Lois (Selzer) Eisele. He left us on May 6, 2023 at home in Bloomington, IL.

Chris leaves behind his wife, Terri Clemens; his son, Terry Eisele (Michelle Kozak); his stepson, Josh (Julie) Hardt; his stepdaughter, Carrie (Clint) Elko; grandchildren: Talli, Tia and Josie Hardt, Noah and Asa Smith; and his academic partner, Candy Landvoigt, Ellenboro, WV.

Chris graduated from Fairmont High in Kettering, OH, an accomplished debater. He started his college career at Harvard and finished with a PhD from Ohio State. He taught Foundations of Education at West Virginia University, and came to ISU in 1980. His compass in life was John Dewey, and when confronted with a hard decision, he would consider "What Would John Dewey Do?"

He loved collecting and spent a lot of time hunting for treasure. He has collected stoneware, quilts, jars, Native American rugs, pottery, baskets, beadwork and jewelry, Mexican popular art, fly swatters, funny t-shirts, vintage clothing, on and on.

Chris has thoroughly enjoyed many trips to Santa Fe to learn from antique Indian shows, he loved learning from watching his grandkids grow, he loved to do research, had a great year taking apart and exposing a fraudulent resume, he loved to hike, couldn't resist a good auction, enjoyed his Dimmitts Grove neighbors. He had a great sense of humor and was an absolutely honest man. He was a teacher through and through, teaching many life lessons to students, friends and family.

A celebration of life is planned at his home June 30, 2023.