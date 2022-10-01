April 7, 1929 - Sept. 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jack Capodice passed away peacefully on the morning of September 29, 2022 at age 93.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Patrick Church of Merna with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

He was born April 7, 1929, the ninth child of Mariano and Rosaliea Rini Capodice. Jack graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1947, where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. During his second year at Illinois State Normal University, he met his bride-to-be, Betty Crews.

Upon graduating with a degree in Business, and her with a Math degree, the United States Army stationed Jack at Fort Benning, GA. He and Betty married and spent three years there.

Upon returning to Bloomington, Jack joined the family business, M. Capodice & Sons, founded by his father (Mariano) and eventually run by Jack, three brothers and two nephews. The company had a major presence from the 1930's-1980's, catering to local businesses, restaurants, and area grocery stores. A favorite part of Jack's job was when M. Capodice & Sons hosted local school field trips and Boy/Girl Scout troops - all youngsters left with some expanded food chain knowledge and the requisite banana. The wholesale produce company regularly employed young area athletes who attended ISU and IWU, including basketball legend Jack Sikma and baseball great Doug Rader. Over the years, the business gave special support to various charities, the mission, and Miller Park Zoo.

During all this, Jack and Betty were busy raising their brood of eight children, most of whom spent some time working at "the store" during summer break, etc. They all saw firsthand the early hours and hard work that their dad put forth every day.... a work ethic they strove to mirror.

Jack was a huge sports fan, playing baseball for the Bloomington Bobcats and taking up golf while in college. Jack won the Lakeside Club Championship and he and Gene Funk were runners up in the Twin City Golf Championship. For decades, Jack and Betty were ISU Redbird season ticket holders and boosters. Under ISU Athletic Director Milt Weisbecker, Jack was appointed as the Alumni representative to the Athletic Board and in 2010 Betty and Jack served as ISU's Alumni homecoming King and Queen.

Jack's pride and joy was his family, Betty, his eight children, 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Their unwavering support of the church and catholic schools lead to the establishment of the Capodice Family Scholarship at Central Catholic High School (CCHS) upon Betty's death in 2019. The goal is to grow it to the point of being able to fully fund a student's tuition for an entire year.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, five sisters, his beloved wife, Betty, and second daughter, Teresa (Elmer) Heiney. He is survived by his children: Carol (Carl) Godbey, Tina (Mark) Stratman, Jack, Jr. (Joan), Mary (John) Gonzales, Jane (Mark) Frillici, Cece (Bob) Barnett and Nick (Nori) Capodice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CCHS Capodice Family Scholarship or a charity of the donor's choice.

