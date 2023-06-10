BLOOMINGTON — Jack A. Hobbs, age 92, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Luther Oaks, a Lutheran Life Communities.

He is survived by his children: Martin (Amy) Hobbs and Amy (Roland) Lauer; and grandchildren: Teegan, Natalie, and Kendyll Hobbs. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie C. Hobbs; and one daughter, Cynthia Hobbs.

Jack was a 50 year resident of the Bloomington-Normal area. He was raised in Sioux City, IA, where he met his wife of nearly 70 years, Marjorie Gasser. He graduated from the State University of Iowa and married Marjorie in 1952. After serving two years in the U. S. Army, he returned to do graduate work and received his Masters degree in 1956.

He served as Art Supervisor in the public grade schools of Crystal Lake, IL, from 1956 to 1965. From 1965 to 1970, he taught art at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, IA. He finished his doctorate in 1971 at the University of Iowa. From 1970 until his retirement in 1993, he taught art education and advised graduate students in the Art Department at Illinois State University. During this time, he authored a number of articles, served on editorial boards, and was active in both the state and national Art Education Associations.

In the early part of his career, he exhibited paintings and prints in one-person shows and in regional, national, and international group shows. Later, he was more involved in writing, having authored or co-authored five textbooks on art or humanities. All of these books went into multiple editions.

Following his retirement, he volunteered and also served on boards of community agencies and committees of church. He was active in Koda Roamers camera club, serving as its president from 2000 to 2003. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Normal and later became a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Bloomington.

There will be a private burial attended by the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.beckmemorial.com.