BLOOMINGTON — Jacalyn "Jackie" V. Samuels, 63, of Bloomington, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was born in Bloomington on March 18, 1958, to parents Vernon and Bertha Samuels.

Jackie is survived by her son, Richard (Tina) Samuels, of Bloomington; sister, Elizabeth Matthews of Mira Loma, CA; brother, Sammy James of Bloomington; foster brother, Arthur Holland of St. Joseph, MO; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Her parents, brother, Marvin (Butch) Thompson, foster sister Wanda Holland, and grandson Trevonte Kirkwood preceded her in death.

Funeral services for Jackie will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 West Market Street, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Harold Mitchell, Emanuel Rest Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, is the eulogist.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.