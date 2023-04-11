Sept. 19, 1940 - April 8, 2023

CULLOM — J. Orin Taylor, 82, of Cullom, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac, IL.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Cullom United Methodist Church. The burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom, IL, where military rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom and one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, in Cullom, is in charge of the arrangements.

J. Orin was born on September 19, 1940, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Glenn Eugene and Olive Fern (Gallup) Taylor. He married Diana Sue Fulkerson on June 10, 1962, in Streator. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2017.

He is survived by his sons: Douglas (Christel) Taylor and Keith (Angela) Taylor, both of Cullom; six grandchildren: Matthew (Emma Philipps) Taylor, Rebecca (Richard) Larson, Benjamin (Raevyn Kindred) Taylor, Zachery Taylor, Danielle Taylor, and Alexis Taylor; one great-grandbaby on the way; and his sisters: Leatha Poshard of Bloomington, and Verla Jefferson of Carol Stream. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

J. Orin was in the United States Army. He served as a Commander in the Cullom American Legion Skinner-Trost Post 122. He was a farmer. He was involved in the Farm Bureau at both State and County levels as well as his work with the Young Farmers. He enjoyed travelling and was able to do so with his work with the Soybean Association.

Memorials can be made to the Cullom United Methodist Church.

