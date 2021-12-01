BLOOMINGTON — Thursday, November 25, 2021, was The Day the Music Died for J. "Michael" Matlock. Michael was born to Jerry and Peggy (Wheet) Matlock on October 4, 1952. Michael was raised and schooled in LeRoy, IL, and later in Bloomington, IL, which he called home. A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the VFW Post 454, Bloomington, IL, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a remembrance ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Military rites will be accorded.

Michael leaves behind his "main squeeze" Donna (Swallow) Davis and his son, Josh (Liz) Matlock and granddaughter, Pepper; sister, Becky (Lee) Vega and her two daughters: Trista Zukowski and Michelle Snell and their children. In addition, he has the following bonus children: Andrea, Reed, Amanda, Niccole, Lindsay and John; and bonus grandchildren: Aleena, Davis and Audra, Ashleigh, Shelby, Bobby, Noah, Cole, and Weston.

Michael was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from October 1969 to April 1972. He committed his life to (and impacted) the children of District 87, as an employee for 36 years. Following retirement, he continued his service as a crossing guard and took ownership of the corner on Clearwater and Hershey. His high fives, peace signs and fun demeanor made his "corner" a favorite for walkers and motorists alike.

Michael was a lifelong fan of (Americana) music and a local supporter of the Castle and the local music scene. He had a desire to stay after each show to get autographs and photos with the artists. Through this passion, he amassed an extensive collection of posters, tickets, shirts, and other memorabilia.

"Matlock," as he was often known as, had an undying commitment to the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and other Chicago sports. You could usually tell by his demeanor the next day whether they won or not. He could talk sports (or just about any topic) with anyone.

Michael lived just outside of town, which provided a great location to faithfully feed many varieties of birds and grow a very large vegetable garden. He proudly shared and delivered his crop with all he knew. Each spring brought on a new excitement for him as he knew people would count on his vegetables.

Michael had a very extensive collection of cows and was known for his occasional cow holiday display. This collection was once featured in the Pantagraph. Funny story: Michael didn't really like cows, nor did he begin the collection.

One of Michael's favorite shows was Andy Griffith. To his family and friends, he resembled Andy through his strong, yet sentimental personality; Barney by his knack for exasperating the townsfolk yet loved and enamored by all; and Fred the Barber through his happy, generous attitude.

Michael greeted everyone with a peace sign and always promised to "see ya later kid!" His music may have ended, but his melody lives on in each of us.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's children's Research Hospital or the VFW Post 454, Bloomington, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.