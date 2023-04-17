WILLS POINT, Texas — J.B. "Jim" Lathem, 82, of Wills Point, Texas, passed in peace on March 21, 2023 - the first, full day of his favorite season, spring. He was held by his wife and daughter as he transitioned from this life into the next.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Russell Memorial Methodist, in Wills Point, TX.

J.B. was born at home to Julia May and Jim Bob in 1940, near Rainey's Chapel. He was the middle of three children, graduating as salutatorian from Edgewood High School in 1959. His classmates recalled his boundless curiosity and dedicated participation in FFA. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, and was sent to Fort Benning to serve his country, and earned accolades in good conduct and sharpshooting. After his discharge, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a B.A. in Business Administration in 1968.

In 1969, with $100 in his pocket, he drove his '49 coupe to an employment agency in Dallas. With the promise of 50% of his first paycheck, he began his career with State Farm Insurance. While living in the "big city," Jim was introduced to Barbara through a mutual friend. They married in 1970, and soon relocated to Bloomington for a position in time and motion studies in work-measurement at State Farm's corporate office. It was there, in Central Illinois, where they raised their daughter and excelled in their careers.

Jim was active as a Master Mason with Normal Lodge #673. He was an avid apiarist or, as he would say, "A fancy word for beekeeper." Jim had a number of hives on his urban homestead in Normal, and he and his daughter would extract, process, and bottle the honey for sale at local farmer's markets on weekends. He had exceptional skills and expertise in cultivating flora and fauna alike. Jim was an active member and judge for the African Violet Society; his basement, which he personally dug out and finished, was perfumed with succulents, African violets, and orchids. His hands always busy, he spent his down-time on business trips learning to knit. A lifelong learner, he earned his M.S. in Applied Computer Science from Illinois State University in 1995. A fiercely independent and creative critical-thinker, he raised his daughter, Angela, to be the same.

Thoughts turned home to Texas; in 2002, State Farm honored his 33 years of service. In 2003, they relocated to their new home in Wills Point. Jim hoped to spend the remainder of his Earth-side days living, building, and harvesting at "The Oaks." This, as everything Jim set out to do, was accomplished.

Jim was preceded in death by: parents, siblings, kinfolk, and friends. He is survived by his brother, Joseph; wife, Barbara; daughter, Angela (Sam) Lathem-Ballard; and cherished granddaughter, Norah - born at home, just as he was.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's honor to The Friends of the Van Zandt County Sarah Norman Library.

The family shares their appreciation of Parkland Medical Center physicians and chaplains who supported Jim's care and comfort in his final days.