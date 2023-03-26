Feb. 27, 1937 - March 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — J. Ann Holub, age 86, of Bloomington, IL, passed away 4:10 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

She was born Joan Ann Holub (though she was never called Joan, always Ann since birth). Born February 27, 1937, in Normal, IL, the daughter of Dr. John J. and Vivian Lonzeth Holub.

Ann Holub accomplished many things that WOMEN of her era did not do. She had many hidden layers the world likely never knew. She had several degrees, was a musician, played the guitar and drums. She was the state champion drummer, and played in an all-girls band.

Ann graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 1960, with a BA in Biology, and in 1962, from Northwestern Medical school with a degree in medical technology. She went on to radio broadcasting school and received a degree from there as well. She worked at Christie Clinic and was also a realtor. She was the first female DJ at WJBC radio, Bloomington. A fellow DJ didn't believe women should read sports. Ann was a die-hard Cub's fan so this was an outrage to her. She did slip a few things in a time or two. She was a certified Aerobics and Pilates instructor. She was a member of the YMCA and loved the gym. She was an amazing golfer, but would say she was not as good as her mother. She walked the greens carrying her own clubs until COVID 19. Accomplishing all that makes it easy to see why she never married. She said she never found anyone that could measure up to her dad. But how could she squeeze in a husband doing all that living?

Around 1990, she beat the cancer known as the silent killer. The treatment damaged her kidneys and left them functioning at 20%. She followed the renal care diet and took care of herself. They remained at 20% until November, 2022, when she began dialysis.

Given her age the doctor didn't think she'd do well, but she wanted to live and said she didn't think Jesus was ready for her yet. Who could argue with that? One month prior to her death she got Covid. Even with Covid she did dialysis three times a week. Ironically Ann's sister, Ruth, died of Covid two years earlier. Hours before Ann's death, her kidney doctor said "In my mind I thought she wouldn't last two weeks. I don't know of any other patient who could make it four months." That seemed like a victory - a win for Ann.

RIP our small and mighty friend.

She's survived by dear friends: Julie Scogin, the granddaughter of Ann's good friend, Marilyn, Bloomington, IL, Sandy Schaller, Normal, IL, Claressa Kirkwood, Bloomington, IL, and Lynne O'Donnell, Bloomington, IL. Preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Ruth Elaine Holub.

Ann and her sister Ruth were both cremated. And will be laid to rest together, alongside their parents. There will be a brief gathering and service Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, New Chapel Mausoleum, Bloomington. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Memorials be made to the YMCA, Home Sweet Home Ministries, or the Community Cancer Center.

