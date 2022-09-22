Aug. 30, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ivey Jo Weaver, 91, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lakeside Country Club on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Beyond the Books Educational Foundation, PO Box 908, Bloomington, IL 61702-0908 (beyondthebooksbn.com) or to Chestnut Health Systems, 1003 Martin Lutheran King Dr., Bloomington, IL 61701 (chestnut.org). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Ivey is survived by her children: David (Trish) Weaver and Mark (Cindy) Weaver; four grandchildren: Wendi Weaver, Braxton (Katie) Weaver, Waunakee, WI, Tyler (Erin) Weaver, Talia (Mike) Laquitara, Henderson, NV; and eight delightful great-grandchildren who loved their "Gigi"!

She was born on August 30, 1931 to Edd and Altha Mae Land in Kerens, TX. She graduated from Hillcrest School of Nursing and on September 8, 1950, Ivey married the love of her life, Ed Weaver. Together they have enjoyed a wonderful life here in Bloomington, as well as when they traveled abroad.

Ivey was a Life Master in Bridge. She started a local chapter of the Red Hat Society which later became the "Ivey Club." Ivey Jo was a stellar Real Estate Sales Agent in Bloomington for decades!

She will be fondly remembered as a fun gal who worked hard and played hard! Ivey will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

