Oct. 5, 1926 - Nov. 28, 2022

MINONK — Ivanelle E. Cunningham, 96, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Heritage Health, Minonk.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, IL, with Fr. Samuel (Lloyd Cunningham) officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday at the memorial home.

Memorials may be made to the Filger Library or the Minonk Baptist Church.

Ivanelle was born October 5, 1926, in Lancaster, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Myrtle Nelson Gutherz. She married Duane Cunningham on July 30, 1950, in Minonk, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are three children: Bradley Cunningham of Irving, TX, Laura (Paul) Kelley of Chillicothe, and Mary Cunningham of Minonk; two grandchildren: Ben and Sean Kelley; and two sisters: Betty Uphoff of Washington and Norma Haase of Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, David; and one sister, Gwyn Thompson.

Ivanelle and Duane operated Cunningham Candies in Minonk for 35 years, retiring in 1980. They both volunteered at the Peru VA Home and Ivanelle served on the Filger Library Board. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.