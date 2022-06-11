Aug. 21, 1936 - June 9, 2022

HERSCHER — Ivan N. Denault of Herscher, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Bloomington.

Ivan was born August 21, 1936 on the family farm in Herscher, the son of Leo E. and Derrilda L. Denault. He served in the U.S. Army and then married Barbara J. Wilkins, from Bradley on July 6, 1963 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Together they ran and grew the farm operation and created a wonderful way of life for their family. The farm was a special place and served as a source of love and peace for the Denault family, neighbors, and friends through the years.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-laws: Denise M. Baker (Jim) of Custer Park and Marcia L. Grabow (Mike) of Normal; two sons and daughters-in-law: Steven R. Denault (Christel) of Bloomington and Christopher A. Denault (Susan) of Union Hill; eleven grandchildren: Michael and Patrick Baker, Deirdre, Alyssa, Nathan, Jack, and Andria Denault, and Katie, Bret, Mitchell, and Luke Grabow; and his sister, Romella "Bee" Saindon of Manteno.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and James Fitzgerald; his brother, Delmar; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Donna Denault; a brother-in-law, Bob Saindon; and his in-laws, Clarence and Toni Wilkins.

Ivan loved the family farm and had no intent to leave it. He was loyal to and cherished his neighbors. He built his life around family, faith, and farming. He valued his French and Catholic heritage, Ford cars and trucks, big band music, airplanes, and his annual pilgrimage to the EAA Oshkosh AirVenture convention. He was protective, gentle, and humble. He was rarely in a hurry and recognized the value of being content. This was evident in how he treated his family and his beloved barn cats, with a special affection for the calicos. He was frugal and ensured he knew where every penny from the farm was sourced and spent. He enjoyed fixing up mowers and motorcycles in his spare time and taking motorcycle rides with Barbara on the back to check the crops and fields. His children and grandchildren best remember him for family meals on the farm, his grilled chicken, motorcycle and tractor rides, and time spent with him in his shop.

He was a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin.

There will be two visitations and funeral Masses for family and friends to choose to attend. The first will be at St. Patrick Church of Merna in Bloomington so that Barbara may attend. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, with Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. The second will be at St. James the Apostle Church in Irwin. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington and Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, Kankakee are assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the organizations that Ivan and Barbara supported, St. James for memorial Masses or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

