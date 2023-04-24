Sept. 22, 1934 - April 16, 2023

EAST MOLINE — Ivan E. Donner, 88, of East Moline, IL, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at First Christian Church, Gibson City, IL, with visitation one hour prior to services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, IL, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities, with burial at Drummer Cemetery, Gibson City, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the church or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Ivan E. Donner was born September 22, 1934, in Ford County, IL, in the farm home of his parents, Edward Lee and Marie (Beck) Donner. He graduated from Gibson City High School in Gibson City, IL, and served two years in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Phyllis J. Schlickman on September 22, 1957, in Gibson City. He began his career in banking in 1959, working at banks in Gibson City and Streator, before retiring as President of the State Bank of Toulon in Stark County in 2002. Ivan was active in the community as a Mason, Shriner, belonging to the Lion's Club, and serving on the Abilities Plus board, along with numerous community banking committees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.

Ivan is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis; two daughters and a son-in-law: Prudence Donner of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Christine and Joe Lavin of Moline; a daughter-in-law, Kim Donner of Streator, IL; seven grandchildren: Adam Yoder, Doug (Samantha) Donner, Allison (Dave) Ruff, Max (Erin) Donner, Ben Donner, Carlie Lavin, and Joe Lavin; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bryan Donner; and three siblings: Jessie Roesch, Juanita Bennett, and Delmar Donner.