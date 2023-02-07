Feb. 10, 1927 - Feb. 2, 2023

CLINTON — Ivan B. Stanwood, 95, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with John Plunkett, Greg Taylor, and Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oakview Cemetery, Armington, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be held 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Camp or Lincoln Christian University.

Ivan was born February 10, 1927, on a farm outside of Stanford, IL, the son of Harold Arthur and Verna Lena (Unzicker) Stanwood. He married Donna D. Hickey on October 1, 1949, in Armington, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Donna D. Stanwood, Clinton, IL; children: Ivanna Lynn (Richard) Koritz, Clinton, IL, and Timothy Lee (Beth) Stanwood, Des Moines, IA; grandchildren: Scott, Karle, Kristy Jo, Kelly, Merci, Micah, Amy, Kristy Leigh, Brittany, and Maggie; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Jay (Lorraine) Stanwood, Santa Anna, CA, Emily Nafziger, Madison, WI, and Mae (Marc) Wilmoth, Anaheim, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Eric Wayne Stanwood and Christopher Dean Stanwood; and two sisters: Mary and Leila.

Ivan served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Ivan attended school in Minier, IL, and three years at Lincoln Bible Institute. Ivan was employed at Caterpillar Tractor for 30 years before retiring in 1982.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.