Feb. 12, 1927 - Aug. 7, 2023

ANCHOR — Iva Rose Willke, 96, formerly of Anchor, died at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Anchor, Illinois. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Colfax, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.

Iva was born on February 12, 1927, a daughter of Dietrich and Nellie (Simpsen) Winterland. She married her loving husband of 72 years, Marvin Willke, on June 12, 1949 and resided on the Willke family farm near Anchor their entire married life. Together they raised four children: Marlene Dewey, Heyworth; Gary (Pam) Willke, Fort Wayne, IN; Brenda (Randy) Tomic, Normal; Rita Meredith, Bowling Green, KY. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren: Christina (Ben) Tullier, Katie Dewey, Kara (Brian) Segobiano, Amanda Willke, Jenna Willke, Jack Willke, Brandon Tomic, Ashley (Joshua) Hardy, Justin (Megan) Meredith, and Jordan Meredith; and seven great-grandchildren: Carter Tullier, Ava Tullier, Savannah Tullier, Addison Segobiano, Brayden Segobiano, Julie Hardy, and Maisie Meredith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; siblings: Walter (Esther) Winterland, Anna Mae (Jerry) Wieting, and Ray (Bonnie) Winterland; and son-in-law, Robert Dewey.

Iva was raised on a farm near Forrest. She graduated from Forrest High School in 1945 and then worked at Union Indemnity Insurance. Iva met her future husband, Marvin, at O'Neils Dance Hall in Bloomington, and he knew as soon as he saw her that she was "the one." Once married, they built a life together on the family farm, where she worked alongside Marvin. Iva enjoyed cooking (especially her "signature" angel food cake), gardening, canning and taking her daily walks. Her motto was "keep moving." Iva was a long-time active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a member of Dorcas Society. Iva and Marvin loved to watch their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Iva was a strong, kind, and selfless woman who always put her faith and family first. She will be deeply missed.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at the Villas of Holly Brook and Traditions. Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.