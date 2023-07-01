Jan. 7, 1935 - June 29, 2023

NORMAL — Irving Bernstein, 88, of Normal IL, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on January 7, 1935, to Morris and Thelma (Gonard) Bernstein. Irv graduated from Bloomington High School in 1953, and attended Illinois Wesleyan University where he met his wife Phyllis Peterson. They were married on September 10, 1960 in Bloomington and celebrated 50 years together.

Irv owned Atlas - Peoria Window Cleaning. He was an avid golfer and won many local tournaments, including the Bloomington-Normal City Medal Play Championship and was a three time champion of the Bloomington-Normal Two Man best ball tournament. He was an outgoing, fun loving man who valued family, faith and always chose to believe the best in others.

Irv is survived by two daughters: Amy (Robin) Murray, AZ, and Jennifer (David) Abbruzzese, OH; one son, Michael Bernstein, Normal, IL; a brother, Wilbur (Diane) Bernstein, FL; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Bernstein; two sisters, Ida Walton and Rosalie Robitske; and two brothers: Stanley Bernstein and Lonnie Bernstein.

A Celebration of Life will take place on July 7, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services following immediately at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Irv's honor to Home Sweet Home Ministries, the American Diabetes Association, or to a charity of the donor's choice.