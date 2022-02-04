CLINTON — Irma Moselle Cotner, 90, passed away at noon on January 28, 2022, at Liberty Village in Clinton, IL. She lived most of her life in Heyworth, IL.

Moselle was born in Paragould, AR, August 6, 1931, the youngest child of Frank and Elma Robinson Macom. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Edith and Opal; and brother Gerald.

She is survived by her loving children: Karen (Rich) Behrens, Laurel (Doug) Cummings, Cary Cotner, all of Heyworth, John (Tracy) Cotner of Wapella, and Carla Parr of Merriam, KS; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Moselle led a full and busy life. She was active in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Home Extension, Eastern Star, Young at Heart and many church activities. She ran a daycare service out of her home for many years. She was known as an excellent seamstress creating beautiful quilts and lovely dolls.

She always loved traveling, visiting almost every state, including Hawaii and Alaska. Her travels also took her to Canada, the Bahamas and an extended stay in Europe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be placed with her parents in a family plot in the Methodist churchyard in Fairdealing, MO, at her request.