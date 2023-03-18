June 16, 1929 - March 7, 2023

EUREKA — Irma Jean (Maxheimer) Damerell, 93, of Eureka, IL, passed away on March 7, 2023, at Banner-Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, AZ.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor, IL, with Pastor Michael Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Secor Cemetery. The visitation will be on March 20, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Irma Jean was born June 16, 1929, the daughter of John C. and Henrietta L. Rippel Woelfle. She married Clarence (Max) Maxheimer on October 21, 1951. Max died on July 30, 1973. She married Jay A. Damerell on August 16, 1975. Jay died on March 12, 2017.

She is survived by two daughters: Karen (Butch) Jording of Secor, IL, and Connie (Mark) Kumler of El Paso, IL; a son-by-choice, Tim (Netti) Elyea of Surprise, AZ; two sons-by-marriage: Jerry (Beth) Damerell of Greensboro, GA, and Sam Damerell of Eatonton, GA; grandchildren: Trisha (Brian) Wierenga, Jason (Lisa) Jording, Trent (Jenica) Rarick, Philip (Signe) Kumler, Melanie (Justin) Kumler, Chad (Allison) Damerell, Hayley (Ryan) Kutter; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Adam, Landon, Natalie, Matthew, Gracelyn, Ellie Jean, Kay, Calvin, Cleo, William, Ryley, Brooke, and Chase.

Irma Jean was preceded in death by her brother, John Woelfle, Jr.; and two sisters: Laverne Armstrong and Ruth Waldschmidt.

Irma Jean was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor, IL. She started playing the pipe organ at church when she was 13 years old and continued until a few years ago. She worked as the Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk at the Woodford County Courthouse for 67 years, served under four Circuit Judges and five Circuit Clerks, and had the Irma Jean Damerell Law Library on the third floor of the courthouse named after her. She personally handled documents signed by President Abraham Lincoln from his time practicing law in Woodford County.

Irma Jean enjoyed spending time with family, watching college basketball, cheering on her Cubbies, and playing board games with her friends, Eileen and Janice. Irma Jean's legacy will live on in her family, and she will be immensely missed.

