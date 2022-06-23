Jan. 12, 1925 - June 22, 2022

NORMAL — Irene Reed, 97, of Normal, IL, died June 22, 2022.

Cremation rites were accorded. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Calvert & Metzler of Bloomington, IL are assisting with arrangements.

Irene was born on January 12, 1925 in Canalou, MO, to Fred and Sarah Carpenter Hannah. She married Millard Reed on June 25, 1944. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2001. Her parents, seven brothers, one sister and one grandson preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Lyle (Dianne) of Pesotum, IL; Arvin (Connie) of Manteca, CA; and Charlotte (Dave) Rutledge of Danvers, IL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Sharon Rawdin, Jim, Joe and Nate Reed, Mike Rutledge and Chantel LeVardi. Grandson, Jeff Reed, is deceased. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

