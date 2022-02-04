NORMAL — Irene Lavallier, of Normal, IL, left this world to be with our Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Irene was born in 1925 to Albert and Lydia Rinkenberger. She married Her loving husband, Clarence Lavallier, who preceded her in death.

Irene was a beloved and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her children: Keith (Chessie) Lavallier, James (Jeanette) Lavallier, Jeanie (Mike) Burris, and Patti Lavallier; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Irene was a good and faithful servant of God's grace and dedicated her life to the service of others. She loved everyone and touched many lives.

A celebration of life for immediate family will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to: Chenoa VFW, c/o Dwayne Price, Commander

512 Spruce Street, Chenoa, IL, 61726.

