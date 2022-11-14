Dec. 16, 1924 - Nov. 10, 2022

PONTIAC — Irene A. Fraher, 97, of Pontiac, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell. A rosary will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held after the rosary from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Memorials in Irene's memory may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, St. Mary's Catholic Church, or to the donor's choice. Pallbearers will be Dennis Bull, Casey Fraher, Ryan Fraher, Chris Schultz, Tyler Kopp, Tom Legner. Honorary pallbearers are Darrin Pierce, Zain Pierce, Cooper Fraher, Brooks Bull, and Carver Schultz.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Irene was born on December 16, 1924, in Streator, IL, to John and Anna (Kozak) Ondek. She married Bob Fraher on October 25, 1952, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Streator, IL. He passed away on May 30, 2017, after 64 years of marriage.

Irene graduated from St. Stephen's Grade School and Streator Township High School. She worked in the LaSalle County Treasurers' Office in Ottawa. After, she went on to work at the Odell Schools for over 20 years as a secretary.

Irene was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, Catholic Daughters of America, Historical Society, Ladies Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, St. Mary's Guild.

She is survived by her children: Tom (Kathleen) Fraher, Joan (Tom) Bull, Nancy Fraher, Jim (Carol) Fraher; grandchildren: Dennis (Sarah) Bull, Susan (Tom) Legner, Katie (Tyler) Kopp, Casey (Jenna) Fraher, Kellie (Chris) Schultz, Ryan Fraher, Rachel Fraher; great-grandchildren: Brooks and Edith Bull, Darrin and Zain Pierce, Cooper Fraher, Carver and Calum Schultz, Remington Kopp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sisters, Mary Ondek and Lucille Swain; brothers: George, John, and Andy Ondek.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed playing cards and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

This obituary may be viewed at www.duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.