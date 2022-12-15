Feb. 27, 1923 - Dec. 13, 2022

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — Iona Kingdon Davis, 99, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on December 13, 2022, at her home in Blue Springs, MO.

She was born in her grandparents', Charles and Lizzy Brown, home in El Paso, IL, on February 27, 1923.

Iona graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 1944, with a BA in business and was a Sigma Kappa Eta. After graduation she became a Stewardess for Trans World Airlines from 1944-1949, when she married Roy Spangler Davis on January 6, 1949, in Bloomington, IL. They were together 49 years.

Iona is preceded in death by her husband, Roy (d.1998); father, Cassell C. Kingdon; mother, Mabel Brown Kingdon; and sister, Beth Kingdon Folkers (d.2021).

She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Jane Boeck (Albert III); son, Scott Lee Davis (Tina); niece, Beth Kaye Lewis (Martin); nephew, Milan "Bud" Folkers II (Gladys); grand-nephew, Milan "Trey" Folkers III (Kelly); grand-niece, Kim Folkers (Sean); grand-niece Michelle Cota (Steve); grand-nephew, Derek Lewis (Clare); and grand-nephew, Kevin Lewis (Kelly).

Iona will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, IL, with her husband, parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Her immediate family will celebrate at a private service. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting the family with services.

The family wishes to thank Cedarhurst Memory Care (Blue Springs, Missouri) and Ascend Hospice for their loving care of Iona.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.