Dec. 15, 1924 - Nov. 16, 2022

NORMAL — Inge G. Cloyd, 97, of Normal passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

She was born in Cologne, Germany to Paul and Luzia (Engels) Forster, on December 15, 1924, and married the love of her life, Ivan Cloyd on May 16, 1948. He preceded her in passing on February 28, 2008.

Surviving are her children: Lucy (Richard) Meads, Evie (Dave) Armitage, Paul (Becky) Cloyd; daughter-in-law, Janice Cloyd; grandchildren: Shane (Angie) Starkey, Kristie Blakeney, Misty Yount, Rich Meads, Adrianne (John Strum) Moore, Ben Moore, Nick (Heather) Moore, Chris (Ginger) Cloyd, Jenny (Aaron) Leonard, Nicole Cloyd, Racheal (Kevin) Hanson, Ryan (Jessica) Cloyd, Robert (Dawn) Cloyd, Brooke Beal, Brittany (Kyle) Lawrence, Bethany (Jason) Baker, Becca Beal and Blair Beal; and many great-grandchildren.

Inge is also preceded in passing by her parents; son, Danny Cloyd; brother, William Forster; and great-grandson, John Strum.

Public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., with internment following services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1002 Airport Road, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomington Chapter Alzheimer's Association PO Box 231, Bloomington, IL, 61702, in memory of her son, Danny.

Condolences and memories may left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.