BLOOMINGTON — Inez H. Raney, age 97 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:28 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Heritage Healthcare, Bloomington, IL.

Services will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home 1115 E. Washington St. Bloomington, IL, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Heather Godsey officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Centennial Christian Church, 1219 E. Grove St., Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Inez was born September 8, 1924, in Windom, MN, the daughter of Frederick William and Orga Mae Kindred Haning. She married Roy F. Raney on November 26, 1947, in Bloomington, IL. He passed away May 15, 2013.

Surviving are several nieces and nieces: Carolyn Haning (Jim, deceased) Buckeridge, Nancy Haning (Steve) Jevyak, John (Peggy) Haning, Gary Young, Steve Young, Joan (Don) Johnson, Richard (Mary) Haning, Joy (Cary) Franks and Marilyn Raney.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers: John B. and Delbert D. Haning; one sister, Rachel Young; niece, Janet Haning Ewing Johnson; and a two nephews: Bill Haning and Lynn Raney.

Inez was a graduate of Vandalia Missouri High School where she was salutatorian of her class. She worked for several banks and at Westside Lumber in Bloomington, IL.

Inez was a member of the Centennial Christian Church and Lakeside Country Club in Bloomington, IL . She was an avid golfer, bowler and sports enthusiast. She and Roy enjoyed: traveling, fishing, outdoor activities and spending time with her family and friends.

