April 13, 1924 - April 26, 2022
FRANKLIN, Indiana — Ina Pearl Nave, 98, of Franklin, IN, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:32 AM Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Franklin.
There will be a private burial later at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
She was born in Johnson City, TN, April 13, 1924, to Fred and Mary Anderson Dellinger. She married Carroll Reece Nave on August 29, 1942, in Elizabethtown, TN. He preceded her in death November 10, 2002. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: Earl, Bill and Fred Jr.; and sisters: Edna, Margaret, Betty, and Mildred.
She is survived by two sons: Timothy Nave (Betty) of Normal, IL, and Michael (Theresa) of Cape Coral, FL; and daughter, Janice Saylor (Val)
of Greenwood, IN; one sister, Charlotte Jensen; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pearl was a housewife and member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.