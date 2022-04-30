April 13, 1924 - April 26, 2022

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Ina Pearl Nave, 98, of Franklin, IN, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:32 AM Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Franklin.

There will be a private burial later at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

She was born in Johnson City, TN, April 13, 1924, to Fred and Mary Anderson Dellinger. She married Carroll Reece Nave on August 29, 1942, in Elizabethtown, TN. He preceded her in death November 10, 2002. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: Earl, Bill and Fred Jr.; and sisters: Edna, Margaret, Betty, and Mildred.

She is survived by two sons: Timothy Nave (Betty) of Normal, IL, and Michael (Theresa) of Cape Coral, FL; and daughter, Janice Saylor (Val)

of Greenwood, IN; one sister, Charlotte Jensen; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Pearl was a housewife and member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL.

