Imogene Herrin Leffingwell

FAIRBURY—Imogene “Gene” Herrin Leffingwell, 95, Fairbury, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023. at her residence, Fairbury.

Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury with Pastor Dan Robertson officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Gene was born December 20, 1927, in Buffalo, IL, the daughter of W. F. and Helen Reed Herrin. She graduated from TriCity High School at Buffalo, then attended Illinois State University. On December 20, 1947, she married Lawrence Curl. On July 31, 1971, she married Herschel Leffingwell.

Gene is survived by her children: Linda (Larry) Michou, Fairbury, Steve (Valorie) Curl, Forrest, Barbara Rathbun, Fairbury, Janet Stauffer, Sterling, CO, Dean (Becky) Leffingwell, Louisville, CO; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Elaine (David) Burrus, Buffalo, IL, Joann Sapp, Phoenix, AZ; and sister-in-law, Beverly Herrin, Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herschel; brother, Jack Harrin; and one step-son, Charles Leffingwell.

Gene was a bookkeeper during her professional career, retiring from Gailey Eye Clinic in 1984. She was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church, former choir director, and member of the Presbyterian Women. Other memberships were the National Association of Bookkeepers, the American Rose Society and several bridge clubs.

Memorials may be directed to Doctors Without Borders, the Livingston County Humane Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Gene’s family would like to thank OSF Hospice and Connections of Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury, especially Arla, Jennifer and Elaine for their loving care.

