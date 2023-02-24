Aug. 7, 1934 - Feb. 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ima Jean Mittelstaedt, 88, passed from this life on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. She was born August 7, 1934, in Kentucky. She received her education at Heart of Mary Catholic School in Chicago. Her marriage to John E. Mittelstaedt took place seventy years ago in Cincinnati, OH. He survives.

Ima is survived also by her daughter, Joanie L. Price; grandsons: Cory J. Price and Kyle W. Price; great-granddaughter, Isabella V. Price; and brothers: Chester L. Sears and Donny R. Sears.

Ima was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Ann Sears; and infant daughter, Terry Ann Mittelsaedt; and brother, Otis King.

Ima worked at the Historical Livingston Department Store in downtown Bloomington when she was a young woman. She was a homemaker involved in all her daughter's sports and music activities. Her annual vacations in Florida were enjoyed by her, along with spending time with her family. The family looked forward to all the holiday meals she prepared for them. All the special gatherings will always be "cherished memories."

Ima loved spending time with her grandsons and great-granddaughter. She left for all of us her wisdom, strength, and faith. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Ima will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A graveside service and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Online condolences and memories of Ima may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.