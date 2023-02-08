Oct. 8, 1929 - Feb. 6, 2023

COLFAX — Ilona M. Gillan, 93, of Colfax, passed away at 12:00 p.m., February 6, 2023, at Goldwater Care in Pontiac.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Wiley Cemetery in Colfax. Pastor Michelle Giermann will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Colfax United Methodist Church, PO Box 200, Colfax, IL, 61728; or Martin Township Library, 132 W Main Street, Colfax, IL, 61728.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Ilona was born October 8, 1929, in Bloomington. She was the daughter of Louis and Beatrice Saggan Lorig. She married Darwin Gillan on July 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2010.

Surviving are her daughter, Darcia Gillan of Bloomington; and three sisters-in-law: Barbara Gillan of Mount Sterling, Marilyn Gillan of Bloomington, and Delores Gillan of Bloomington. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ilona was a 1947 graduate of Colfax High School. She first worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Biasi's Drug Store, Bloomington, and Alexander Lumber, Colfax. She retired from Meiners Farm Service, Colfax.

She was a member of the Colfax United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women, and Colfax American Legion Auxiliary.

The family would like to thank the staff at Goldwater Care and Transitions Hospice for their loving care.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.