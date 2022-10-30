March 28, 1928 - Oct. 26, 2022

GIBSON CITY - Ilda Pauline Brooks, 94, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gibson City. Her funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Adam Drollinger officiating. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.

Pauline was born March 28, 1928, in Casey County, KY, a daughter of Clarence and Damie (Edwards) Carson. She married Carl Brooks on May 13, 1943, in Clayton, MO. He passed away March 22, 2011. They were married for sixty-seven years.

She is survived by two children: Janet (Bob) Flageole of Gibson City, Douglas (Karen) Brooks of Champaign; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Brooks of Normal. She had nine grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Brooks (1969); a son, Larry Brooks (2008); two sisters: Geneva Cain and Permelia Spurling; and five brothers-in-laws.

Pauline was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Gibson City. She worked for Illinois Bell, Heffners, Gills Drug Store, IGA, sold insurance for Wesley Calhoun, owned Pauline's Beauty Shop and co-owned the car wash on 7th & Melvin Streets in Gibson City.