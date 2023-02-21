July 6, 1936 - Feb. 18, 2023

EL PASO — Ida M. Bristow, 86, of El Paso passed away peacefully in her home at 9:35 p.m. on February 18, 2023.

Ida was born July 6, 1936, in Newton, IL, to William E. and Ida M. Fear Erwin. She married Kenneth Bristow on March 18, 1960, in Paris, IL. He survives and other surviving family includes her four children: Penny Bristow of Mason, OH, Pam (Mike) Mustered of Ottawa, IL, Mike Bristow of El Paso, IL, Pat (Dale) Prosser of El Paso, IL; sister, Pat Pier of Kokomo, IN; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

Ida was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Family was always most important to her.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with memorial services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL. Stephen Jeffreys of Kingdom Seeker Ministries and friend of the family will speak.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, El Paso Emergency Squad or Kingdom Seeker Ministries.

