BLOOMINGTON — Ida Leona Meihsner, 101, of Bloomington, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday morning, August 2, 2023, at Goldwater Care of Bloomington.

There will be a funeral for Ida at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Reverend Vaughn Hoffman and Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Ida was born in Bloomington to William and Adah Remus Oesch on January 25, 1922. She married Richard Meihsner April 11, 1953, and he preceded her in death November 2, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers: Bill and Ted Oesch; and three sisters: Ada Peasley, Alpha Sweeney, and Eileen Rigbsy.

She is survived by two daughters: Joey Meihsner and Martha (Stan) Geison, both of Bloomington; two granddaughters: Elizabeth (Darren) Dierkes, Grace (Johnny) Geison Doehler; and one great-grandson, Ren Dierkes.

Ida retired in 1991, after 26 years at Milner Library in Normal, where she was a part of the technical staff. She loved to read, loved shopping, looking her best, and wearing red. She also enjoyed playing old records sung by Patsy Cline and Bing Crosby, especially his Christmas album. Ida loved all her rescue Shelties she raised over the years. She was best known for baking pies and cookies for friends and places where she volunteered.

Ida enjoyed volunteering her time, which she did at Wesley United Methodist Church where she was a member for many years. She also volunteered many years for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Foundation, and at John M. Scott Health Resources.

Ida liked traveling, especially with her granddaughters. Many family vacations were taken to Gulf shores where her favorite thing was hunting for seashells early in the morning with Libby and Grace.

Ida always gave more than she received, always willing to help at a moment's notice. Sacrificing for others came easily to her. But she never sacrificed her deep love for family. Always being there for us enriched our family beyond measure. She will be missed greatly.

The family would like to thank the staff at Carle Hospice and Goldwater (Heritage) Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion. Feel free to wear red or bright florals to wish her well.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arthritis Foundation or to the Special Olympics.

