July 29, 1943 - June 6, 2023

FLANAGAN — Ida B. Weichman, 79, of Flanagan, IL, passed away at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Goldwater Care Nursing Home, Pontiac, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, IL, with Rev. Brian Moeller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Petri Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the church.

Ida was born July 29, 1943, in Streator, IL, the daughter of Fred and Eva Putney Cirks. She married Bernard F. Weichman on June 2, 1963, at St. Petri's Lutheran Church, Flanagan. He died May 21, 2011.

Surviving are two daughters Beverly Crutcher of Flanagan, and Diane (Tim) Masching of Pontiac; one sister, Betty Tuchell of Minonk; four grandchildren: Allison (Hayden Gerdes) Masching, Megan Masching, Jordan Crutcher, and Tristan Crutcher; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson Blaze Masching.

Ida was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan where she served as church custodian for many years. She was a farm wife and homemaker in the Flanagan area She was also a 4H leader for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.