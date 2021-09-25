SURPRISE, Arizona — Hugh Stevenson passed peacefully on September 9, 2021 in Surprise, AZ surrounded by family. He was born January 29, 1934 in Bloomington, IL, to Robert Hugh and Mildred Stevenson. He married Marianne Coomer in 1991. Along with his wife, he has three children: Phyllis (Bill) Galloway, Bloomington, IL, Kim Ross, Sarasota, FL, and Jeff (Erin) Stevenson, Bloomington, IL; and three step-children: David (Mary Lou) Roszhart, Miramar Beach, FL, Steve (Cathy) Roszhart, Buckeye, AZ, and Patricia (Steve) Riddle, Murphysboro, TN. He also has 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and numerous friends.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael; grandson Matthew Fast; and numerous other beloved family members and friends.

Hugh loved to meet people and never knew a stranger. He was a life-long Elks member and past Exalted Ruler. He loved to fish and spend time on a lake. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Marianne and friends. Hugh will be deeply missed.

Memorial Service will be at Centennial Christian Church, 1219 E. Grove, Bloomington, IL on Saturday October 2 at 9:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 8:00 a.m. Hugh will be buried in Payne, OH.