MINONK — Howard Phillip Knack, 78, Minonk, IL passed away at 5:28 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at OSF St. James John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk, IL with Fr. Don Henderson and Fr. Patrick Greenough officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Minonk with military rites by the Minonk American Legion Post #142.

Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The family requests casual attire. Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Squad. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk is assisting the family with services.

Howard was born December 15, 1942, in Pontiac, IL the son of Robert and Viola (Thiel) Knack. He married Kay Gaspardo on December 12, 1975, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk they were married for 45 years. She survives. He was a US Army Veteran.