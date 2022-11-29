Aug. 23, 1957 - Nov. 27, 2022

ROANOKE — Howard "Fred" Eden, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, November 27,2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born on August 23, 1957, in Pontiac, IL, to Orville and Kathryn Stevenson Eden. He married Phyllis Lindeburg Amigoni on November 3, 1989. She survives.

Also surviving are three children: Tiffany Jackson, Jake (Katie) Jackson, Brody (Courtney) Jackson; two stepsons: Stacey (Nicki) Amigoni, Mike (Kari) Amigoni; one brother, Jack (Debbie) Eden; three sisters: Nancy Meinhold, Pattie (Neil) St. John, Becky (Michael) Leak; and seven grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by parents; one brother, Steve Eden; and one sister, Lori Koch.

Fred was a member of Laborers' Local 996 in Roanoke serving on many crews for 44 years. He also was owner and operator of Eden's Club 116 for 24 years.

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

There will be a memorial visitation on Friday, December 2, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a private family burial of cremains in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.