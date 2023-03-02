Feb. 1, 1937 - Feb. 28, 2023

ELLIOTT — Howard F. Rutledge, 86, of Elliott, peacefully passed away at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at The Gibson Area Hospital with his loving and dedicated family at his side.

Visitation will be held 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Elliott Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the GCMS Booster Club. Family requests that you dress casually.

Howard was born February 1, 1937, in Patton Township. A son of Glenn V. and Irene J. (Barnes) Rutledge. He married Marilyn L. Boog on November 21, 1962 in Gibson City.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Marilyn Rutledge of Elliott. A son, Kip (Judy) Rutledge of Elliott. Five grandchildren: Brandon (Jordan) Ryan, Ashley (Tommy) Dooling, Brittany (Patrick) Fehrenbacher, Hailey Rutledge, Jacob Rutledge; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy; granddaughter, Paige; and his ten siblings: Harold, Harvey, Maurine, Chuck, Dwight, Carolyn, Ruby, Beverly, and infant twin brothers.

Howard graduated from Drummer Township High School in 1956, then served in the Army National Guard. He retired from M&W Gear Company after thirty-two years of service. Then worked for Bill Kruse Auction Service until this past year. Howard served as the mayor of Elliott for several years and also was a member of the Elliott Fire Department and Elliott Amvets. He loved to dance with Marilyn. He also enjoyed gardening, napping, farming and GCMS sports. What he really loved to do was talk and visit with his family and many friends. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.