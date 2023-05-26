Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 22, 1926 - May 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Howard E. "Unc" Little, 97, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:13 a.m., May 25, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the OSF Foundation or the donor's choice of charity.

Howard was born March 22, 1926, in Champaign, the son of Harvey and Winifred (Purdue) Little. He married Dona Stubblefield on June 9, 1951, she died December 2, 2002.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Shirley Landau of Fairbury; godsons: Mark (Luann) Landau and Rodney (Lanessa) Landau; and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Betty Patrick; and brother-in-law, Robert Landau; and a very special friend, Gini Reeves.

Unc was a member of Calvary United Methodist church, Normal and Cropsey Sportsman's Club.

He was a jeweler retiring in 1983.

Howard was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps from 1944-1946, serving in WWII. In 2011, he participated in the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

He enjoyed playing cards at Arc, shooting pool and his lapidary hobby. For several years he and Dona volunteered at the Museum of the Grand Prairie-Lake of the Woods.

The family would like to say thank you to special friends Mike and Kay smith for their love, help, and support.

"We will miss you Unc."

