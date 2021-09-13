GIBSON CITY — Howard D. Nettleton, 97, peacefully passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Gibson Area Hospital-Annex.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial with military rites will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gibson Area Hospital or to the Gibson City United Methodist Church.

Howard was born July 4, 1924 in Nicollet, MN a son of Clarence and Elizabeth (Clark) Nettleton. He married Mary Jo Hillard on March 8, 1952 in Towanda, IL. She passed away on June 13, 2020. They had been married sixty-eight years.

Surviving are three sons: Gary (Michele) Nettleton of Saybrook, John (Valarie) Nettleton of Lincoln, AL and Randy (Julie) Nettleton of Lincoln, AL; fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son James Benny Nettleton, brother Lawrence and two sisters Maxine Behrens and Elva Flesher.

Howard graduated from Towanda High School in 1943. He served in the United States Air Force from 1945-1947. Howard lived and farmed in rural Saybrook for forty-seven years. He and Jo moved to Gibson City in 1999. He was a member of the Gibson Area Hospital Board of Directors for twelve years, and member of the John Deere Two-Cylinder Club for many years and enjoyed restoring many two-cylinder John Deere tractors.

