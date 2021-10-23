BLOOMINGTON — Hope D. Fortney, 67, of Bloomington passed away September 23, 2021. She was born March 22, 1954 to Donald and Phyllis (Umland) Towner and married the love of her life, Michael D. Fortney in Colfax on July 8, 1972. He precedes her in passing.

Surviving are her son: Michael M. Fortney; siblings: Don (Diane) Towner, Byron (Kelli) Towner, Tim Towner; aunt: Terri (Jack) Nudelman; nieces and nephews: James (Michelle) Towner, Matthew (Kaylene) Towner, Megan (Jon) Ferricher, Shelby (Randy) Gearhart, Kari (Aaron) Defries, Matt Reynolds, Emily Morin, Zach (Melany) Morin, Katie (John Baader) Fortney, Allison (Malek) Gentry; sister-in-law: Diana Morin; brother-in-law: Pat (Mary) Fortney; and several great-nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in passing by her parents.

Hope began her career with State Farm in December 1974. During that time she earned her Bachelors Degree while working full-time and also being a full-time mom. She continued working for 38 plus years and retired on May 31, 2013. Hope loved gardening, as was evident by how beautiful all her plants were. She also loved watching movies, and was an avid Gone With The Wind collector. One of our fondest memories of Hope will be the wonderful Thanksgiving Dinners that she spent days preparing for the enjoyment of her family.

Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with close family only. A visitation will be on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., so that all of Hope's extended family, friends and neighbors could celebrate her life.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal, IL 61761 www.hscipets.org.