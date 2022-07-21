Nov. 24, 1938 - July 19, 2022

ATLANTA — Homer L. Hamblin, Jr., 83, of Atlanta, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Visitation for Homer will be on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Cremation Rites will be accorded. Burial will be at the Atlanta Cemetery at a later date.

Homer Lee Hamblin, Jr., was born November 24, 1938, in Chestnut, the son of Homer Lee and Mary Roberta "Peggy" Reynolds Hamblen, Sr. He was united in marriage to Roslie Kaup on July 30, 1956. She survives.

Homer is also survived by their children: Gayle Hamblin, Laurie Hamblin, and Jim (Melissa) Hamblin; daughter-in-law, Hortense Hamblin; eight grandchildren: Josie (Lance) Warren, Andrea (Matt Armstrong) England, Daniel Hamblin, Tracy (Jason) Trimble, Leigh (Jimmie) Barr, Kyson Hamblin, Jamie Hamblin, and Meagan Hamblin; 11 great-grandchildren: Shawnee, Cayden, Adalynn, Aubrey, Aaron, Kaine, Seth, Kahle, Landen, Ryker, and Carlee; and two brothers: Gary (Julie) Hamblen and Gordon Ray (Connie) Hamblen; special niece, Mary Hamblen; and nephew, Charles Hamblen.

He was preceded in death by one son, Mark Hamblin; and one sister, Mary Kay Hamblin.

Homer worked for his in-laws at Kaup's grocery store in Atlanta. In 1981, he and Roslie bought the grocery store and renamed it Hamblin's Superette. After he retired, he worked for Eminence Township and the City of Atlanta. He belonged to the Atlanta United Methodist Church and was a Cubs and Bears fan. Homer was also a long-time volunteer for the Hawes Elevator historical site in Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hawes Elevator or Atlanta Rescue Squad.

