Homer H. Hilpert Jr.

Aug. 10, 1941 - Dec. 19, 2022

STANFORD — Homer H. Hilpert Jr., 81, of Stanford, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hopedale Hospital.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier. Pastor Candi Evans will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Minier Cemetery in Minier.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope Fire Department or to the family.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

