Hertha Anna Augusta Lesser

DEL RAY BEACH, Florida — Hertha Anna Augusta (Bock) Lesser, went home to the Lord, on October 4, 2021, in Del Ray Beach, FL, at the age of 93.

She was born July 29, 1928 in Stolp, Ostpreussen, Germany, to Richard Hermann and Martha Marie (Hueckstaedt) Bock. She married Horst Lesser on April 10, 1950, in Osterbruch, Germany. He survives.

Also surviving are their five children: Harry (Sandee Snyder) of Grandville, MI, Frank (Eva) of Aurora, CO, Karin of Palm Beach, FL, Thea (Will) Baird of Petoskey, MI, and Ron (Deb) of Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren: Liisa Lesser, Leena (John) Oh, Charles (Patricia) Lesser and Margaret Lesser; and great-granddaughter, Annika Oh.

Hertha was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Bock, and is survived by his wife Carol and their children: Cheryl Barton and Richard and their families.

She survived the ravages of the WWII Russian occupation of her village; married, and in February 1957, immigrated to America with her husband and young family to build a new life. In her active years she worked hard raising her family and building several successful businesses with her husband.

She loved the adventure of traveling with family and friends and was always an easy travel guide and companion. Her garden filled with flowers, birds and critters was her daily joy. Her green thumb was one of her special gifts.

In her retirement years she split her time between Michigan, Florida and the family farm in Minnesota; enjoying: visitors, day trips, the arts, cooking, needlework, gardening, pool time, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and playing a mean game of Rummikub.

Her family and friends will always remember her for her flowers, her fabulous cooking and the beautiful things she handmade. Her gentle caring spirit and her welcoming smile will be greatly missed. She was blessed to be cared for in her Florida home by her two daughters until the end.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and Hertha will be interred at the St. Olaf Cemetery in Grygla, MN.