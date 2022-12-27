April 2, 1931 - Dec. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Herman H. Harding, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:54 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Herm was born April 2, 1931, in Sterling, Colorado, the son of Robert and Frances Harding, moving at a young age to Diller Nebraska. He married high school sweetheart Evelyn Hays in 1954, she preceded him in the fall of 2019.

He is survived by three children: Sandy (Bob) Schenkel, Ken (Susan) Harding and Cheri (Roger) Weaver; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one son.

Following time in the military and while employed at State Farm Insurance he completed a college degree at the University of Minnesota, he retired from State Farm in 1993, as a Human Resource Executive. The Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation (CPCU) was a proud career achievement.

Cheering for Nebraska Cornhusker football, St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Illinois State basketball we favorite pastimes, supporting the church, travel, and playing golf were important personal activities, though family time took precedence over all others.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Normal. Rev. Kathy King-Nobles officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 Friday at the church. Entombment will be at East Lawn Mausoleum. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Normal, or to the Luther Oaks Foundation.

