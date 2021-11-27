NORMAL — Herc A. Paloumpis, 93, of Blair House (1200 E. College Avenue) in Normal, formerly of Minonk, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.

He was born on April 17, 1928, a son of Athanasios "Tom" and Sophia (Christofilis) Paloumpis. He married Irene Baseleon on March 7, 1954, in Chicago. She predeceased him in 2009.

Surviving are two daughters: Vicki (C. J.) Kupec of Glen Burnie, MD, Barbara (Frank) de Mora of Santa Clarita, CA; one son, Ted (Gina) Paloumpis of Schaumburg, IL; one sister, Mary Hallick of Germantown, WI; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Andreas; one son, Thomas; and twin infant daughters, Mary and Christine.

Herc was a retired educator and administrator. He obtained his Master's Degree from Bradley University.

He was a member of the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church.

Funeral services for Herc will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Father David will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of the donor's choice in honor of Herc.

