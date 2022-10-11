Nov. 12, 1932 - Oct. 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Herbert J. "Herby" Jordine, 89, of Bloomington, went home at 8:36 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Douglas Hennessy officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m -1:00 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Herb was born November 12, 1932 in Bloomington, the son of Roy Francis and Aline (Brucker) Jordine. He married Mary Jo (Jaspers) Reynolds on June 21, 2002 in Normal. She survives.

He is also survived by his children: Jeff Jordine, John (Cindy) Jordine, Jim (Debbie) Cooper, Shawn (Kelly) Cooper, David (Lucy) Reynolds, Brad (Lynne) Reynolds, Amy (Kevin) Jensen, Mary Beth (Jim) Reynolds Kirk and Douglas (Patricia) Reynolds. He was affectionately known as "Pops" by his many adoring grandchildren.

Herb graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950, was active in Jazz and served as President of the marching band. He attended Illinois State University and Boise State University. He also boxed at the Eagles.

Herb was drafted and served in the Army from January 1953 until January 1955. He was honorably discharged and went to work at General Electric in Bloomington from 1955 until 1967; he worked in the heating plant at ISU from 1968 until 1973, when he moved to Boise, ID where he worked for Hewlett Packard until his retirement in 1994. He then moved to East Lansing, MI until 2002.

He found his high school sweetheart, Mary Jo (Jaspers) Reynolds in 2002, when he moved to his hometown and they were married. They enjoyed concerts and dancing. As it turned out, 2002 was the happiest that Herb had been and was what he was searching for all his life. "Thank you Mary Jo".

Herb was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the American Legion; was a card carrying member of the Die Hard Cub Fan Club since 1946 and was a Chicago Bears fan.

