April 23, 2022

PEORIA — Henry Richard Craig, infant son of Steven Thomas and Staci Nicole Craig of Carlock, IL, was born 4:40 AM, Saturday April 23, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. He passed away shortly after his birth at 5:26 AM.

His funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, April 29, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, 302 E. Miller Bloomington, IL, with burial to follow at the cemetery. Deacon Al Lundy will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Neonatal Unit at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Teresa (Phillip) McIntosh, Peoria, IL; maternal grandfather, Ron (Paula) Phipps, Bloomington, IL; paternal grandparents, Richard and Pamela Craig, Manito, IL; maternal great-grandmother, Alice Ford, Hillsboro, IL; and several aunts and uncles also survive.

Henry is preceded in death by a cousin, Allison Phipps.

The family would like to the nurses and doctors at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL, and OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL, for their care shown to the family. Henry was a special IVF baby he will be cherished by all.

