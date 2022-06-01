Jan. 28, 1929 - May 29, 2022

NORMAL — Henry "Harry" Blair Jr., 93 of Normal, passed away at 10:13 PM Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral for Harry at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. Reverend Mackenzie Jager will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Harry never forgot his Irish heritage. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on January 28, 1929, to Harry and Elizabeth McKeown Blair. He immigrated to the United States during his childhood. He proudly served in the United States Army. On September 7, 1963, he married Shirley Nelson in Pontiac, IL.

She preceded him in death in 2018. He was also preceded in death by one sister.

He is survived by two nephews.

He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. He retired in 1991 from IAA in Bloomington, where he worked thirty-years as a Micrographic Supervisor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.