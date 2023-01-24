Feb. 17, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Henry "Hank" G. Naour, of Bloomington, died peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 81.

The third of five children, Hank was born on February 17, 1941, to the late Henry M. and Gabrielle (Peyron) Naour in Detroit, MI. He met Joan Marie (Roberts) Naour while in high school. Hank and "Joanie" were married at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Highland Park, MI, and enjoyed 57 wonderful years together.

He was the devoted father of Dr. David (Teri) and Dr. Paul (Paula) Naour of Bloomington, IL; Dr. Jeffery Naour (Mary McCahill) of River Forest, IL. He was the cherished grandfather of: Matthew, Kathryn, Patrick and Jacqueline; Jonathan, Daniel, William and Andrew and Henry. His family was a source of great joy and pride.

Hank is survived by his sisters: Jeannette Solitro (Kalamazoo, MI) and Suzette (Harry) Pogats (Novi, MI); and sister-in-law, Lynetta Naour (Tucson, AZ). His brothers: John and Gilbert, predeceased him. Hank is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Hank graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School in 1959. He received a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Detroit (1964), where he was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity.

He served as plant manager for numerous chemical plants, including Central Soya in Gibson City, IL, and Hopkins Chemicals in Atlanta, IL. He retired from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in 2003. He enjoyed his time working at the McLean County Justice Center in retirement.

Hank was a decades-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna and a Knight of Columbus for many years.

With three sons graduating from the University of Illinois, Hank became an avid Illini fan and enjoyed attending many games. He also had a passion for the Detroit Tigers.

His family was the center of his life, and he especially enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in all their activities. Hank was joyful, strong, intelligent, and kind; and his good nature, sense of humor and dignity in the face of declining health continue to be a source of comfort and encouragement to his family and friends.

Our deep gratitude to the caring staff at Sugar Creek Senior Living Community who lovingly cared for Hank in his final years.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, 1800 Eastland Dr., Bloomington, IL, (61704). A mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, 1001 N. Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, IL, (61705). A luncheon will be served in the parish hall following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.give.michaellfox.org or to a charity of your choice.

The Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.