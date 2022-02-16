Henrietta Marie Odum

NORMAL — Henrietta will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL, following a family graveside ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

Henrietta was born on December 20, 1927, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Fern (Kinney) Erwin. She married George Edward Odum on September 1, 1951, in Granite City, IL. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by three sons: George (Ellen) Odum of Strawn, IL, Steve (Eileen) Odum of Portland, OR, and Jeff (Becky) Odum of Conroe, TX; ten grandchildren: Katie, Kelly, Maggie, Molly, Roslyn, Kyle, Henry, Logan, Jamie, Sarah; thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three sisters: Barbara Shanklin, Betty Jo Bartels and Jan Bridgeman.

In addition to raising three sons, Henri was a secretary at Illinois State University and a longtime member of 1st United Methodist Church in Normal. She enjoyed staying active: played tennis, most recently did water aerobics, and previously as a member of McLean County Wheelers participated in many long distance bike rides. Her hobbies included painting, quilting, reading and she was an avid bridge player (as well as playing many family pinochle games).

Henri will be fondly remembered by family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of final arrangements for the family.