LONG POINT — Helen Marcella Carstens, 80, of Long Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan, with Pastor Paul Darveau officiating, and burial will be in Long Point Cemetery in Long Point. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Streator Unlimited INC., 305 N. Sterling Street, Streator, IL, 61364. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements.

Marcy was born in Pontiac on September 14, 1942, a daughter to Dean and Mary Kennedy Dalton. She married Wayne Carstens in Flanagan on November 29, 1964.

Surviving are her daughters: Julie Carstens, Streator, Janet (Brian) Hall, Monroe Center; four grandchildren: Brayden (Jessica) Carstens, Adrianne, Tyler, and Gwendolyn Hall; great-grandchildren: Liam and Blakely Carstens; and sisters-in-law: Beverly Carstens of Flanagan, and Carol Dalton of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Carstens; her son, Rob; her parents; and her siblings: Jim, Joe, and Roger Dalton.

Marcy worked beside her husband on the family farm. While making sure all the farm help stayed fed, she also could be found hauling wagons of corn and beans to the elevator each fall. She worked for over twenty years as a CNA at Good Samariatan Home in Flanagan and enjoyed her friendships she made there. She shared many laughs with her very special friend, Dorothy Klein. Marcy was the ultimate mom and grandma. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart.